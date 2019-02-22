ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Anchorage intoxicated driver sentenced to 32 years in prison for killing two 15-year-old girls on a sidewalk will have his prison term reconsidered.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the Alaska Court of Appeals ruled Friday that the sentencing analysis for Stacey Graham was “legally mistaken.”

Judges also determined Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby’s decision appeared to be influenced by the principal of retribution, which Alaska law does not allow.

Appellate judges ordered re-sentencing with another judge.

Graham was 32 in August 2013 when his pickup hopped a curb and struck Jordyn Durr and Brooke McPheters.

Graham’s blood alcohol level measured more than twice the legal limit. Witnesses described him recklessly passing other vehicles before the crash.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in 2014.

