MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say an Amazon employee stole more than $100,000 from the company.

News outlets report Middletown police announced Thursday that John Montoro is accused of falsifying business records to steal the money. Middletown police say he stole the sum between July and February, and tried to steal another $20,000.

He was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with theft greater than $100,000, attempted theft greater than $1,500 and two counts of falsifying business records. Police didn’t provide details about how he was able to steal the money.

Reports didn’t include comment from Montoro or Amazon. His bail was set at $53,000, and he’s since been released.

Middletown is home to an Amazon Fulfillment Center, but it’s unclear in what capacity Montoro was employed. His employment status wasn’t released, either.

