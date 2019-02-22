EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The Catholic Diocese of Evansville has released the names of 11 priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abusing minors since its founding in 1944, the last Indiana diocese to do so.

The release Friday came on the second day of Pope Francis’ summit with bishops in Vatican City on preventing clergy sex abuse.

Evansville Bishop Joseph M. Siegel released a statement asking for “the forgiveness of those who suffered sexual abuse by members of the clergy … (and) all the people of the Church.”

The diocese says all of the priests either are dead or have been removed from public ministry. It says one, the late Othmar Schroeder, had 18 credible accusations and another, the late Joseph Clauss, had 10. It’s still investigating allegations against two others.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.