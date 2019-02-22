RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nearly three years after a former Nevada woman filed a civil suit seeking compensation for spending more than three decades in prison for a murder she didn’t commit, her lawyers say the city of Reno is continuing to do everything it can to delay and deny her justice.

The latest dispute over Cathy Woods‘ lawsuit centers on the city’s insistence she travel from her home in Washington state to provide a deposition in Reno.

Woods‘ lawyers say she suffers from mental illness exacerbated by 35 years of wrongful imprisonment for a 1976 murder. They say she’s too mentally fragile to make the trip and that the city’s approach to the issue amounts to “stunning cruelty.”

Her lawyer David Owens says the city appears to be arguing that the fact Woods was wrongfully convicted is her own fault.

