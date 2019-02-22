NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A former postal worker has admitted she accepted cash to steal envelopes containing credit cards.

Kyanne Costley pleaded guilty Thursday to accepting bribes. The 24-year-old Newark resident faces up to 15 years in prison when she’s sentenced May 29.

Federal prosecutors say Costley received $100 for each stolen credit card, eventually accepting $1,750 overall.

Costley, who worked as a mail carrier in Elizabeth, took the envelopes while delivering mail between September 2017 and February 2018.

Prosecutors say Moussa Dagno, an East Orange resident who allegedly bribed Kostley, is facing bribery and mail theft charges. They say the pair met in Bloomfield and Newark on multiple occasions to exchange the credit cards for cash.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.