SEATTLE (AP) - The father of a shot to death by a Seattle police officer has filed a federal lawsuit, alleging “what appears to be the unnecessary execution” of his son.

The Seattle Times reports the suit, brought by Mane Faletago over the death of 36-year-old Iosia Faletago, asks for unspecified monetary damages for loss of companionship.

It was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, naming the city of Seattle and officer Jared Keller.

The shooting happened Dec. 31, after police stopped Iosia Faletago in a car he was driving on Aurora Avenue North. He ran and was shot after a chase and struggle involving six officers, during which he produced a handgun.

According to the suit, Keller’s body-camera video showed Faletago’s hands were free of the weapon when he was shot.

A city attorney’s office spokesman said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

