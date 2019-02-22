INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The FBI has completed a civil rights investigation into the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man who was killed following a 2017 police chase in Indianapolis.

Two police officers shot 45-year-old Aaron Bailey four times after he crashed his car into a tree following a brief pursuit that began when he sped away from a traffic stop. The FBI later investigated.

The special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis office tells The Indianapolis Star that the agency has turned its findings over to U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. Minkler will ultimately decide whether to file charges in the case. He declined to comment.

Bailey’s family reached a $650,000 civil settlement with the city last year.

