PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) - A Florida mayor accused of shooting at deputies trying arrest him on allegations of practicing medicine without a license has been removed from office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday suspending Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco says Massad fired on deputies during an early morning raid Thursday before surrendering. No deputies were hurt.

The sheriff says Massad has a history of drug use, violence and threats and owns several guns, which prompted deputies to raid the home.

State officials say the 68-year-old mayor was treating patients at home though he lost his physician’s license in 1992.

Besides illegal medical practice charges, jail records show, Massad faces five counts of attempted murder.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Massad.

Port Richey is 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Tampa.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.