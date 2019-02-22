FREMONT, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a Fremont police officer fired this week has been charged with several criminal counts in a child sexual assault case.

The patrol says in a news release Friday that 33-year-old Austin Williams was arrested Friday and charged with three felony counts of sexual assault of a child and other felony counts.

Officials say an investigation into Williams began last summer when the patrol was notified by an advocacy center of a potential sexual assault.

At the time of the investigation, Williams was an officer with the Fremont Police Department, but the patrol says his employment there ended this week.

Williams is being held in the Dodge County Jail. No attorney was yet listed for Williams in online court records.

