HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a Houston gunman armed with a rifle and who was hiding on a rooftop opened fire on a carload of people, killing two and injuring two others.

Police Chief Art Acevedo says the gunman ambushed the group Thursday as they arrived to settle a lingering feud with another group.

He says the suspect opened fire from the roof of an abandoned home, killing a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man. Another wounded man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman was struck in the knee.

Acevedo says the gunman used an “AR-15-type rifle” with a 30-round clip. Investigators continue to search for the suspect.

Acevedo says the “coward shot these young people like they were deer.”

