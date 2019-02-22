SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - An off-duty Idaho Falls police officer was fatally shot Thursday night after he entered a Utah home uninvited and confronted a man who he believed was dating his ex-girlfriend, authorities said Friday.

Blaine Reed, 35, was shot several times by the homeowner during a fight, said Layton Police Lt. James Petre.

The homeowner, who police aren’t identifying, called 911 after the shooting and is cooperating with investigators. Petre said no arrests have been made. He said it appears the homeowner was within his legal bounds for self-defense.

Utah is considered a gun-friendly state and was one of the first to pass a “Stand Your Ground”-style law more than 20 years ago. Several people who have fatally shot intruders have been cleared by prosecutors.

Reed had been an officer with Idaho Falls Police since 2015 but was put on administrative leave in November after he was charged in a domestic violence incident, said Idaho Falls police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Reed was accused of attempted strangulation and assault, but further details weren’t available from online Idaho court records. He had not yet entered a plea.

His attorney listed on that case, Joseph Filicetti, didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Clements said in a statement that the department is “saddened by the news of his passing and the events surrounding this tragic situation.”

It’s unknown how Reed entered the Utah home or who else was in the house at the time of the shooting, Petre said.

Layton is a city of about 77,000 residents about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

