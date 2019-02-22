INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A central Indiana man is charged in the road rage shooting death of a Muslim man whose sister calls his killing a hate crime.

Thirty-three-year-old Dustin Passarelli of Plainfield remains jailed without bond following a Friday initial hearing on a murder charge in Zahra Ayoubi’s killing.

Ayoubi’s sister, Zahra Ayoubi, says his slaying “was a hate crime.”

Court documents say Passarelli was driving Saturday in Indianapolis when another car aggressively “flew up” from behind. He followed it to an apartment complex, where Ayoubi was shot following a verbal altercation.

A friend of Ayoubi’s told investigators Passarelli yelled “go back to your country” and ethnic and religious insults.

Passarelli told police Ayoubi made an anti-Semitic remark and punched a window in his car.

A message was left Friday for Passarelli’s attorney.

