BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Public Information Board has sided with law enforcement in a struggle over police records regarding a Burlington police officer’s accidental shooting of a woman.

The Hawk Eye reports that the board voted 6-2 Thursday to reject complaints that the Iowa Criminal Investigation Division and the Burlington Police Department broke state law when they didn’t turn over all records amassed in the Jan. 6, 2015, shooting of Autumn Steele.

Steele was fatally shot by an officer responding to a fight between Steele and her husband. The Hawk Eye newspaper and her family filed complaints with the information board when the two agencies didn’t turn over all the records.

Lawyers for the police agencies had appealed an administrative law judge’s conclusion that they had violated state law. The judge’s opinion recommendation was rejected by the board’s vote Thursday.

