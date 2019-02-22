SEATTLE (AP) - A King County jury has awarded a West Seattle woman nearly $14 million in a medical-malpractice suit against Seattle Children’s Hospital and Children’s University Medical Group.

The Seattle Times reports the jury found doctors failed to prevent a stroke that left her unable to care for herself.

Latosha Evans, now 22, underwent a heart transplant in 2007 when she was 12.

In 2013, doctors found that a stent in Evans‘ heart needed to be replaced. She underwent surgery in 2014. Doctors realized during the procedure they didn’t have enough stents on hand and were forced to prolong the surgery while they sought stents from another hospital.

They decided to use a different stent but the surgery lasted four hours, leaving Evans at risk for stroke.

Post-surgery, Evans exhibited symptoms of a stroke but wasn’t tested for hours.

Evans‘ parents filed the lawsuit, claiming negligence and medical malpractice.

