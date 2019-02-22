WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Kansas militia member convicted of taking part in a foiled plot to massacre Muslims in southwest Kansas has now been sentenced to even more time behind bars for possession of child pornography.

A judge sentenced 50-year-old Patrick Stein on Friday to an additional 44 months in federal prison in a separate case . That sentence is on top of the 30 years he was sentenced last month to serve for plotting to bomb a mosque and apartment complex in Garden City housing Somali immigrants.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Stein pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography. Investigators executing warrants in the bomb case discovered up to 149 images of children engaged in sexual activities on his laptop and computer drives.

