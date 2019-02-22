Lisa Borders, the president and CEO of the anti-sexual harassment group Time’s Up, stepped down this week after her son was accused of sexual assault, the organization confirmed Thursday.

Time’s Up explained that Ms. Border informed the group of allegations against her son Gary “Dijon” Bowden last Friday and agreed to step down within 24 hours.

“We agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved,” the statement read. “All of our actions were fully guided by our support for survivors.”

Ms. Border made the initial announcement on Monday, but she did not specify why she was leaving.

“It is with deep regret that I must resign from TIME’S UP to address family concerns that require my singular focus,” her statement read.

Mr. Bowden is accused of sexually assaulting Celia Gellert during a “healing session” by touching and kissing her inappropriately, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Mr. Bowden’s attorney, Alan Jackson, denied the allegations and refuted her account. He showed the Los Angeles Times text messages in which Ms. Gellert called the massage “gentle and authentic and loving.”

Ms. Gellert texted Mr. Bowden two days after the session to say she felt “uncomfortable and violated,” according to the newspaper.

“I do feel a little surprised to that you’re saying you feel uncomfortable with the process [because] you said multiple times during and after how beautiful and supportive it was,” Mr. Bowden responded, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Ms. Gellert told two friends about the incident, who repeated her claims to the Los Angeles Times. She informed police in Santa Monica, California.

Time’s Up is a legal defense fund and support organization for women who face sexual harassment and assault in their industries. It made national headlines after a wave of sexual misconduct revelations shook the entertainment industry, and Hollywood actresses took to the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet in black gowns in solidarity of the movement.

