LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of his friend, who was shot by a security guard during an attempted robbery.
The Ledger reports 21-year-old Christopher Rose was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to second-degree murder as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Authorities say Rose, then 18, and two other teens attempted to rob the guard in a Lakeland apartment laundry room in March 2016. The guard shot 15-year-old Stephen Brenor, who later died.
Rose and the other teen were charged under Florida’s felony murder law. It holds defendants legally responsible when someone dies during the commission of a violent crime, even if the person who dies is involved in the crime.
The other teen’s trial is set for April.
Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com
