SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A Salem man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for dealing methamphetamine and abusing hundreds of roosters by training them for cockfights.

The Statesman Journal reports 37-year-old Arturo Aispuro previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute meth and training and selling of fighting animals.

Court records say he was a member of a drug trafficking conspiracy operating in and around Salem and that in 2017 Aispuro sold 882 grams of meth and transported another large amount.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents then say they found items including cocaine, body armor and over 20 firearms at Aispuro’s home.

Agents also seized cockfighting literature and sharp metal spurs that attach to a rooster’s legs and are designed to kill and maim other roosters.

During a search of Aispuro’s ranch near Scio, agents found more than 200 roosters being raised and trained for fighting.

