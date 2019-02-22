BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A man convicted of fatally shooting another man inside a downtown Boulder restaurant has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Daily Camera reports 33-year-old Louis Sebastian was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder and was immediately sentenced for the May 29, 2017, death of 49-year-old Christopher King, of San Marcos, California.

Police say the two got into an argument in the restaurant and took the fight outside, where Sebastian opened fire. King then came back inside the restaurant, where Sebastian followed and shot him to death.

Investigators say the two men did not previously know each other, but witnesses said the two might have been fighting over a woman as well as the dinner bill.

King was shot twice in the torso, once in the thigh and once in the shoulder. Sebastian claimed self-defense.

