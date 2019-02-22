FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Florida man accused of duping a Texas school district into transferring him nearly $2 million which he then used to buy a BMW and Rolex watches.

Prosecutors announced Friday that Donald Howard Conkright was indicted on two counts of wire fraud.

Authorities allege the 61-year-old Conkright sent an email to a manager for the Crowley school district near Fort Worth, Texas, falsely claiming to contain updated banking information for a construction company that worked with the school district.

Prosecutors say the district owed money to the company and it sent nearly $2 million to the new bank account. But authorities say the money was actually sent to Conkright’s personal bank account

An attorney for Conkright didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

