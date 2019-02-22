EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - A registered sex offender will spend the next 28 years in prison for raping and sexually abusing five women.
The Register-Guard reports 24-year-old Ruben Orlando Guerrero of Eugene pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of rape and sodomy. Additional charges of rape and a strangulation charge were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Guerrero was sentenced Thursday.
Guerrero was arrested by Eugene police in June after court documents say he subjected a woman to offensive physical contact.
In August, a Lane County grand jury returned a secret indictment against Guerrero, further alleging multiple counts of rape and sodomy dating back to 2013 and involving four victims.
Guerrero already was on probation following a March conviction of sexual abuse involving another woman, unrelated to this case.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.