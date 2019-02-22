WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A jury in North Carolina has convicted a father of charges stemming from the beating of his 4-year-old son in 2016.

News outlets report the jury found 42-year-old Joshua Lewis Johnson guilty of felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and failing to provide medical care resulting in serious bodily injury.

The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office said that on Nov. 12, 2016, Johnson assaulted his son at the family’s home, causing a traumatic brain injury. The child’s injuries included a skull fracture, bleeding in the brain and retinal hemorrhages.

The district attorney’s office said that following the attack, Johnson neither called 911 nor took his son to the hospital.

The judge in the case sentenced Johnson to a maximum of 30 years in state prison.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.