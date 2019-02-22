ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) - A man whose murder conviction was overturned in 2017 by the Indiana Supreme Court after he served more than two decades in prison is suing authorities involved in the case.

The Herald Bulletin reports the federal lawsuit filed by 39-year-old Trondo Humphrey names Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings and others. The lawsuit says witnesses were pressured to fabricate their testimony.

Cummings says he has immunity through the prosecutor’s office and says there was “no miscarriage of justice.”

Humphrey was 16 years old when he was sentenced to prison for killing Benjamin Laflin in 1995. The Indiana Supreme Court said Humphrey’s trial attorney failed to challenge key evidence . After the ruling, Madison County prosecutors dismissed a murder charge against Humphrey and said there would not be a second trial. .

