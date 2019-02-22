WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to up to eight years in state prison for child rape.
The Telegram & Gazette reports that 33-year-old Jose Navarro-Sanchez was sentenced after he pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of child rape, indecent assault and battery and dissemination of obscene matter.
Prosecutors say Navarro-Sanchez assaulted two female victims in 2015 in Worcester.
An investigation began after one victim, then 9, said in school she had been sexually assaulted by Navarro-Sanchez.
The second victim said in court she was sexually assaulted when she was 5 years old.
The judge has ordered Navarro-Sanchez to register as a sex offender and undergo therapy.
