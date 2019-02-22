MEQUON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin accountant accused of stealing more than $800,000 in a tax scheme has been sentenced in federal court.

Prosecutors say 63-year-old Randy Usow, of Mequon, filed false tax returns in the name of one of his clients and used the identity of that client to help commit theft.

U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper sentenced Usow to 30 months in prison and ordered him to pay back more than $600,000 in restitution.

Usow operated an accounting business in Mequon and filed state and federal tax returns for third parties. Authorities say he opened a bank account in the name of his client without the client’s knowledge or consent. He allegedly filed at least four false federal income tax returns.

