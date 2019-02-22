Special counsel Robert Mueller will not deliver final conclusions to the Justice Department next week, according to a report Friday.

Citing a senior Justice Department official, CNN said it is not clear when the ultimate findings on Russian election meddling and other cries will come out.

CNN and other news outlets reported earlier this week that the highly anticipated report would be due next week.

The sprawling 20-month investigation has ensnared 34 people and three companies with hundreds of charges. But it has also been dismissed by President Trump and his allies as “witch hunt.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.