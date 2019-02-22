WEDOWEE, Ala. (AP) - New charges have been filed against an Alabama high school teacher accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old student.

Al.com reports authorities on Thursday announced 30-year-old David Brenton Burkhalter is now charged with second-degree rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and school employee sexual contact near Calhoun County.

Burkhalter was arrested last week on similar charges by Wedowee police and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Police have said authorities learned this month of allegations against the Randolph County High School algebra and geometry teacher, and an investigation found the allegations to be credible.

Authorities say further investigation found that Burkhalter also assaulted the student in the Calhoun County area.

Burkhalter was jailed and his bond set at $1.5 million. A bond reduction hearing is set for March.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.