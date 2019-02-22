PHOENIX (AP) - A new trial date has been set for a woman who was captured on video making derogatory comments about Muslims at a Tempe mosque.

Tahnee Gonzales‘ trial was moved to April 25 at the request of a prosecutor who said lawyers negotiating to settle the case.

Gonzales pleaded not guilty to burglary and other charges stemming from her March 4 trip to the mosque with an adult friend and three children.

Gonzales‘ friend pleaded guilty to criminal damage for taking down announcements posted in the mosque’s members-only courtyard.

The video shows Gonzales starting a shouting match with a Muslim man after he walked out of the mosque.

Gonzales faces charges of permitting life, health and morals of a minor to be imperiled by neglect, abuse or immoral associations.

