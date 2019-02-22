NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City man who was convicted of murder in 2002 has been freed from prison after prosecutors determined that he did not get a fair trial.

Bladimil Arroyo walked out of a Brooklyn courtroom on Friday and gave thanks for his “second chance at life.”

Arroyo was convicted of killing a man outside a Brooklyn strip club on Sept. 16, 2001.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez moved to vacate the conviction after an investigation found holes in Arroyo’s confession.

The now 39-year-old Arroyo confessed to stabbing the victim. But the victim was shot, not stabbed.

The Daily News reports that Assistant District Attorney Mark Hale said in court Friday that the stabbing in the confession must have been supplied “completely and wholly” by the officers who interrogated Arroyo.

