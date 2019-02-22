OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (AP) - An Oconto Falls woman is accused of running down her husband with a sport utility vehicle on Christmas Eve.

Authorities allege 36-year-old Sarah Colson and her husband argued while driving home from a family gathering and he got out of the vehicle to walk home. She allegedly accelerated and struck him with the vehicle, sending him flying into a ditch. He was treated at a hospital for bruises.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that Colson was arraigned on Feb. 14 but did not speak, so a judge entered not guilty pleas on her behalf to two felonies and two misdemeanors. She could face nearly 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges that include recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 14.

