BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Officials say they don’t suspect the fire that razed an apartment complex in Bozeman was deliberately set.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports city officials announced Thursday that there is no information so far suggesting arson was involved in the destruction of the SOBO Lofts building last week.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire that erupted early on Feb. 14.

Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo says the building is a total loss. No one was injured and no other properties were damaged in the blaze.

Bozeman Police Detective Joe Swanson says investigators are still not ruling anything out.

He says the fire would likely remain under investigation for “some time.”

