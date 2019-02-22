OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City is delaying its release of names of priests credibly accused of sexually abusing children.

The archdiocese had previously said the names would be released Feb. 28 , but a spokeswoman said Thursday that the law firm that’s reviewing archdiocese records has asked for more time.

Officials now plan to release the names, a report by the McAfee & Taft law firm and other materials by the end of March.

There’s no indication how many priests may be on the list. The archdiocese previously suspended the Rev. James Mickus from the ministry pending a review of an allegation. A lawyer for Mickus says the allegation isn’t credible. A retired priest who once served in Oklahoma was identified last month by the Archdiocese of Kansas City.

