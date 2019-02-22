OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Kevin Stitt is reappointing the commissioner of public safety following an investigation at the agency that led to a criminal charge against a Highway Patrol captain.

Stitt announced Friday he was reappointing Rusty Rhoades as the Commissioner of Public Safety, the same post he held under former Gov. Mary Fallin.

Stitt had put Rhoades’ appointment on hold while a grand jury investigated allegations of impropriety with the highway patrol’s process for promoting its officers. Following its probe, the grand jury determined a patrol captain tried to blackmail Rhoades. Capt. Troy German was charged with one count of extortion and has pleaded not guilty.

Rhoades was not named to Stitt’s cabinet, a position he previously held under Fallin. Stitt named Chip Keating secretary of public safety earlier this week.

