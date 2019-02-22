OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The president of Omaha firefighters union has been fired from the Omaha department following an internal investigation into allegations that he assaulted a woman in a downtown bar.

The Omaha World-Herald reported Friday that Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen fired Steve LeClair, citing the internal investigation.

Earlier this month, LeClair was ticketed for misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct. That followed a police investigation into accusations by a woman that LeClair punched her in her back in November after she ignored several sexually-charged comments from him and asked him to leave her alone. The woman, who is black, also says LeClair whispered the words “white power” in her ear before hitting her. LeClair has denied the allegations.

LeClair did not immediately return a phone message left for him Friday seeking comment.

A statement from the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Omaha says LeClair will be utilizing due process rights available to all Omaha firefighters who’ve been terminated.

