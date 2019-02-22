OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal jury has convicted an Omaha man of receiving child pornography following a two-day trial.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska said in a news release Friday that 53-year-old Mark Ringland was convicted Wednesday of one count.

Prosecutors say FBI agents received information in 2017 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was sent to Ringland’s email address. Officials contacted Ringland on Sept. 1, 2017, and seized a cellphone and computer tablet from him. Investigators later located more than 900 images of suspected child pornography on the devices.

Ringland faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced June 3.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.