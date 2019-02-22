PHOENIX (AP) - Buckeye police say a Fire Department paramedic is accused of shooting up another driver’s car and is a suspect in the theft of firefighting gear, ballistic vests and drugs from a fire engine.

Police say 39-year-old Frank R. Zepeda was arrested Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage and other crimes in the March 2018 shooting that damaged a parked car belonging to a Glendale woman who earlier cut off another vehicle in her neighborhood.

According to police, Zepeda was implicated in the car shooting during an investigation into an April 2018 firetruck burglary in Buckeye.

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Zepeda who could comment on the allegations.

Buckeye Police Department spokeswoman Donna Rossi says the city has begun proceedings to terminate Zepeda’s employment.

