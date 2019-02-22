CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Pennsylvania man involved in three armed robberies in southern New Jersey has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Terrance Robinson received a 147-month sentence Friday. The 32-year-old Havertown man also must pay $13,527 in restitution and serve five years of supervised release.

Robinson pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and a weapons charge for robberies at two banks and a convenience store during a two-week period in November 2017.

He committed the robberies with 45-year-old Jeffrey Edmonds of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. He’s also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced March 1.

Prosecutors say the pair robbed a convenience store in Upper Pittsgrove Township, an Ocean First Bank branch in Upper Deerfield Township and a Fulton Savings Bank branch in Alloway Township.

