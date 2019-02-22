CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man who they say assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her in an argument over a child’s sippy cup.

The Concord Monitor reported Thursday 33-year-old Ryan Degreenia has been charged with two felony accounts of assault and several misdemeanor counts of assault.

Authorities say they began investigating Degreenia after a witness reported seeing a woman getting thrown from a truck.

The woman told police she was at Degreenia’s Concord home when they argued over the sippy cup and other baby items.

She says Degreenia assaulted her and attempted to strangle her twice before he drove her home.

Degreenia, who does not have a listed phone number, told authorities the woman tried to steal from him and denied assaulting her.

He was released from jail.

