NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Police have arrested a man accused of setting a homeless shelter bus on fire and assaulting another person in New Hampshire.

Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon Middaugh was staying at the Southern New Hampshire Rescue Mission in Nashua when he set the fire Tuesday.

Police say Middaugh had been acting suspiciously before he started the fire and assaulted someone in the shelter’s parking lot.

The fire destroyed the bus and damaged a nearby apartment building. No injuries from the fire were reported.

Middaugh was arraigned Wednesday on charges of arson, simple assault and resisting arrest among other offenses. It’s unclear whether Middaugh has an attorney.

Police Lt. Daniel Mederos says Middaugh is being held without bail.

Other organizations have reached out to the shelter for potential bus replacements.

