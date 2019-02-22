PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Providence Public Safety Department says it spent more than $100,000 for police details at the home of a registered sex offender.

The Providence Journal reports that a two-person police detail started monitoring Richard Gardner’s home on Oct. 17 after his move into the neighborhood led to nightly protests by neighbors who wanted him out.

Gardner was convicted of multiple child rapes in the 1980s and 1990s in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The detail was reduced to one person Nov. 19, and it ended Feb. 15. Someone threw a piece of concrete through a window Gardner’s home the next day.

Maj. David Lapatin says police ended the detail because the protests stopped and it put a stress on the department’s manpower.

The total cost of the detail was $102,812.

