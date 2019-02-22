BELLMORE, N.Y. (AP) - Police on Long Island say a 54-year-old man shot his wife to death before turning the gun on himself.

Police say Douglas Kelly and his 50-year-old wife, Dawn Kelly, were fatally shot in their Bellmore home Thursday night.

Nassau County police tell Newsday that the couple’s 21-year-old daughter found their bodies.

Police said Friday that Douglas Kelly had a history of verbally abusing his wife. But Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said family members told police they never though the abuse would turn physical.

Fitzpatrick said the couple’s daughter stayed at a friend’s house Thursday night because her mother had warned her they were having a bad fight.

He said the daughter dame home to check on her mother when she couldn’t reach her.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.