CLEVELAND (AP) - A federal judge has reduced the prison sentence for a former county official in Cleveland who pleaded guilty to bribery in a public corruption investigation.

Former Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Auditor Frank Russo will have his 22-year sentence cut by eight years.

The judge ruled Thursday that Russo’s cooperation and trial testimony warranted the shorter sentence. Cleveland.com reports Russo’s attorney, Roger Synenberg, said after the hearing that he was disappointed Russo didn’t get more time off. Federal prosecutors had argued for a reduction of a little more than six years.

Russo has been in prison since 2012. He’s now at a medical facility in Devens, Massachusetts.

The former auditor said that he and others took more than $1 million in bribes and gifts in exchange for jobs, contracts and other favors.

