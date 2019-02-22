SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a New Mexico man facing murder and kidnapping charges tortured his victim with a number of items.

The Albuquerque Journal reports prosecutors say Allister Danzig Quintana tortured and killed the victim in February 2018 using a machete, sword, broken broomsticks, and a flashlight.

According to a criminal complaint and a new indictment, the 25-year-old suspect killed a man with the help of at least one accomplice. The name of the victim has not been released.

The Jicarilla Apache Police Department says tribal officers found the victim’s body in a closet during a search of Quintana’s home.

It was not known if Quintana had an attorney.

Quintana is in custody awaiting trial. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.