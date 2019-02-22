A man caught on body camera footage attempting to kill a California sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop this week had been deported three times before, but local officials had shielded him from ICE in recent years.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said they had lodged four separate “detainer” requests asking local authorities to hold Javier Hernandez-Morales for pickup after he’d been booked for local charges at California jails.

Each request was refused, leaving him out on the streets on Sunday, when he tried to kill Napa County Sheriff’s Deputy Riley Jarecki.

“This incident may have been prevented if ICE had been notified about any of the multiple times Hernandez-Morales was released from local custody over the last few years,” ICE said in a publicly released statement. “This is an impactful, scary example of how public safety is affected by laws or policies limiting local law enforcement agencies’ ability to cooperate with ICE.”

Hernandez-Morales was killed by Deputy Jarecki in Sunday’s shootout, which was captured on her body camera.

The footage shows her conversing with Hernandez-Morales, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car. She asks him to roll the window down and he complies — then pulls out a gun and opens fire.

The deputy drew her gun and fired multiple shots, killing Hernandez-Morales.

ICE said Hernandez-Morales was Mexican and had been deported twice in 2007 and once in 2010.

ICE said it tried to deport him in 2014, 2015 and 2016, issuing three detainer requests to Napa County Jail and one to Sonoma County Jail.

Napa County officials told local media they are trying to get more information on the situation, but suggested to an ABC station that Hernandez-Morales’s use of aliases had complicated matters.

