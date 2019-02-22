PHILADELPHIA (AP) - All charges have been dropped against a man who’d been accused of sexually assaulting two children at a day care he ran in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia district attorney’s office says there was insufficient evidence to prove the allegations against Duncan Round, who owned the now-closed Sprouts Daycare & Philly Kids Gym. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that prosecutors have moved to drop the case.

Round’s attorneys declined comment.

Parents who enrolled their children at the day care praised Round and questioned why police and prosecutors charged him in the first place.

