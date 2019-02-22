LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man registered as a sex offender has been arrested after going to an elementary school and dressing up as an elf for a Christmas party last year.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports 35-year-old Joshua Duvall is facing a felony charge as a sex offender who went on a school campus.

Authorities allege Duvall went to a Dec. 18 holiday event at Lawson Elementary in Little Rock.

School officials say Duvall had accompanied a friend to the party. Authorities say Duvall’s friend didn’t know he was a registered sex offender.

The Pulaski County Special School District says no students were left alone with Duvall while he was at the school.

Duvall, who has pleaded not guilty to the new charge, is free on a $10,000 bond.

