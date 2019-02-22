OWLS HEAD, Maine (AP) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman in her home in Owls Head.

State police say the body of 83-year-old Helen Carver was found Thursday by a relative who went to check on her.

Knox Deputies responded to the house Thursday afternoon and were later joined by State Police detectives.

State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said an autopsy was being conducted on Friday and that the death remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.