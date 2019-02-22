WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the investigations involving President Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort (all times local):

4:54 p.m.

Published reports say prosecutors in New York City are building a potential criminal case against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman.

Paul Manafort already awaits sentencing on federal conspiracy and fraud convictions.

Manafort could face prosecution on state charges by the Manhattan district attorney’s office even if Trump pardons him for his federal convictions. The move would be significant because Trump’s pardon power doesn’t extend to state charges.

Bloomberg was first to report the developments and cited people with knowledge of the matter. Friday’s reports say it isn’t clear what charges the DA’s office is considering.

Spokespeople for the DA’s office and Manafort declined to comment.

___

12:14 p.m.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is filing a sentencing memorandum in one of the two criminal cases against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Prosecutors are scheduled to file their document Friday in federal court in Washington, where Manafort pleaded guilty in September to two counts of conspiracy arising from his political lobbying work in Ukraine. Each count carries a maximum of five years in prison.

Though Manafort cut a plea deal with Mueller, prosecutors aren’t expected to recommend leniency because they say he lied to investigators after agreeing to cooperate.

The punishment he faces in Washington is much lower than what he faces in a separate tax and bank fraud case in Virginia. Mueller’s team in that case endorsed a sentence of between 19 and 24 years in prison.

