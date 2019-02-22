ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) - Police say an 18-year-old Utah man is accused of punching and kicking his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach, aiming to cause a miscarriage.

According to court documents, the 16-year-old victim told St. George police that the man knew she was pregnant and that he was the father.

She told police that he assaulted her on Feb. 16 “because he wanted her to have a miscarriage.”

According to the documents, she said the boyfriend kneed and punched her before slamming her against a wall.

Police arrested Trevor Michael Knudson earlier this week. He has been charged with felony aggravated assault.

Online court records do not indicate whether Knudson has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

