WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) - A Utah man accused of fatally shooting a city code enforcement officer has pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

KUTV-TV reports Kevin Wayne Billings on Friday pleaded guilty to criminal homicide and aggravated arson.

Authorities say Billings killed 52-year-old West Valley Code Enforcement officer Jill Robinson in August 2018 after what he considered years of harassment over laws requiring cleanup of trash and weeds outside his home.

Police say Billings poured gasoline on Robinson’s city pickup truck, then set it ablaze. Investigators say he also started a fire on his neighbor’s deck that spread to their home and destroyed it, killing six dogs and two cats

Billings is scheduled to be sentenced May 6. He faces life in prison without parole.

